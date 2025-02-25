News & Insights

Uniti Group Inc. CEO Kenny Gunderman to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

February 25, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

Uniti Group's CEO will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference on March 4, 2025, in San Francisco.

Quiver AI Summary

Uniti Group Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Kenny Gunderman, will present at the Morgan Stanley 2025 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2025, at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST in San Francisco. The event can be viewed live via a webcast on Uniti's Investor Relations website, which will also offer a replay for a limited time afterward. Uniti is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and constructing communications infrastructure, and as of December 31, 2024, it owns significant fiber assets across the U.S. Further information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

  • Uniti's CEO, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at the reputable Morgan Stanley 2025 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, which highlights the company's visibility and engagement within the investment community.
  • The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast, allowing broad investor access and promoting transparency with stakeholders.
  • As of December 31, 2024, Uniti operates a substantial and impressive portfolio of approximately 145,000 fiber route miles and 8.8 million fiber strand miles, emphasizing its extensive infrastructure and market presence.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

When is Uniti Group's presentation at the Morgan Stanley conference?

Uniti's presentation is scheduled for 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST on March 4, 2025.

Where can I watch Uniti Group's presentation?

You can access the live webcast on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com.

What is Uniti Group's business focus?

Uniti is engaged in acquiring and constructing mission-critical communications infrastructure and provides fiber and wireless solutions.

How many fiber route miles does Uniti own?

As of December 31, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 145,000 fiber route miles.

Who should I contact for more information about Uniti Group?

Contact Paul Bullington at 251-662-1512 or email paul.bullington@uniti.com for investor inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$UNIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $UNIT stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley 2025 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST on March 4, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.



You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at

investor.uniti.com

. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.




ABOUT UNITI



Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 145,000 fiber route miles, 8.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at

www.uniti.com

.



INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:



Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512


Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer



paul.bullington@uniti.com



Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872


Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury



bill.ditullio@uniti.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

UNIT

