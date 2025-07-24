Uniti Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Favorable IRS Ruling and Final Approval for Windstream Merger

Uniti and Windstream receive regulatory approval for merger, expected to close around August 1, 2025, following IRS ruling.

Uniti Group Inc. and New Windstream, LLC announced that they received regulatory approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to finalize their merger, with completion expected around August 1, 2025. All necessary state and federal approvals have been secured, and Uniti's stockholders approved the merger in April 2025. Following the merger, Uniti will become an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Windstream Parent, Inc., which will be renamed Uniti Group Inc. Additionally, the IRS has provided a favorable ruling regarding a post-closing restructuring, anticipated to enhance the tax basis of certain assets. The merger aims to create a leading fiber provider, enhancing connectivity for businesses and communities.

Uniti has received all necessary regulatory approvals, including a favorable ruling from the California Public Utilities Commission, enabling the completion of its merger with Windstream.

The merger is poised to create a leading fiber provider, enhancing Uniti's capabilities to deliver high-capacity connectivity to businesses and communities.

The IRS ruling indicates a favorable tax treatment that may result in a step-up in the tax basis of Uniti's assets, which could be beneficial for future financial positioning.

The merger signifies a transformative growth opportunity for Uniti, as conveyed by the CEO, indicating an optimistic outlook on innovation and market positioning post-merger.

The Merger is expected to be a taxable transaction to Uniti's stockholders, which could lead to tax liabilities for them.

There are inherent uncertainties associated with the Merger that could significantly impact expected synergies, efficiencies, and cost savings.

Potential risks include difficulties in retaining employees, customer relationships, and impacts on the company's cash resources post-Merger.

What is the recent ruling received by Uniti from the IRS?

Uniti received a favorable private letter ruling from the IRS regarding certain U.S. federal income tax consequences of a post-closing restructuring.

When is the expected completion date for the Uniti and Windstream merger?

Uniti and Windstream expect the merger to be completed on or around August 1, 2025.

What new name will Windstream Parent, Inc. take after the merger?

Windstream Parent, Inc. will be renamed “Uniti Group Inc.” in connection with the merger.

How many fiber miles does Uniti currently own?

As of March 31, 2025, Uniti owns approximately 147,000 fiber route miles and 8.8 million fiber strand miles.

Will Uniti stock still be listed on Nasdaq after the merger?

Yes, Uniti's common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “UNIT” after the merger.

$UNIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $UNIT stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

$UNIT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNIT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UNIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.3.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $5.3 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Caleb Stein from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.5 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $8.0 on 02/24/2025

Uniti Receives Favorable Private Letter Ruling from IRS









LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) and New Windstream, LLC (“Windstream”) jointly announced today the receipt of regulatory approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to complete the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) between Uniti and an affiliate of Windstream. All other state and federal regulatory approvals necessary for completion of the Merger were previously received, and the Company’s stockholders approved the Merger at a special meeting held on April 2, 2025. As a result, Uniti and Windstream expect the Merger to be completed after market close on or around August 1, 2025.





“We are thrilled to be crossing the finish line on our transformational merger with Windstream. This transaction creates a premier insurgent fiber provider that is uniquely positioned to accelerate the delivery of mission-critical, high‑capacity connectivity to the businesses and communities across our footprint. Bringing these two organizations fully together unlocks tremendous opportunity for our customers, employees and stockholders, and I could not be more excited about the growth potential and innovation we will drive as one company,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman.





As previously announced, under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, an affiliate of Windstream will merge with and into Uniti, with Uniti surviving the Merger as an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Windstream Parent, Inc. Windstream Parent, Inc. will be renamed “Uniti Group Inc.” in connection with the Merger, and its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “UNIT” at the beginning of trading on or around August 4, 2025.





The Merger is expected to be a taxable transaction to Uniti’s stockholders. In addition, the Company has received a favorable private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service regarding certain U.S. federal income tax consequences of a post-closing restructuring, which is expected to result in a step-up in the tax basis of certain of the Company’s assets following the closing of the Merger.







ABOUT UNITI







Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2025, Uniti owns approximately 147,000 fiber route miles, 8.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at



www.uniti.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the Merger of Uniti and Windstream and the future performance of Uniti, Windstream and the combined company following the Merger (the “Merged Group”).





Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," “estimate(s),” “foresee(s),” "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)," “appear(s),” “target(s),” “project(s),” “contemplate(s),” “predict(s),” “potential,” “continue(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither the Company nor the Merged Group can give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors which could materially alter such expectations include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the Merger, including, without limitation, regulatory approvals obtained on terms desired or anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the Merger within the expected time period (if at all); potential difficulties in Uniti’s and Windstream’s ability to retain employees as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Merger; risks relating to the value of the Merged Group’s securities to be issued in connection with the Merger; disruptions of Uniti and Windstream’s current plans, operations and relationships with customers caused by the announcement and pendency of the Merger; legal proceedings that may be instituted against Uniti or Windstream following announcement of the Merger; demands on the Merged Group’s cash resources to make interest and principal payments on indebtedness and other expenses following closing of the Merger; changes in current or future state, federal or local laws, regulations or rules; the ultimate tax treatment of the Merger and related transactions; risks inherent in the communications industry and in the ownership of communications distribution systems, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; risks associated with general economic conditions; and additional factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including Uniti’s annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.





All forward-looking statements are based on information and estimates available at the time of this communication and are not guarantees of future performance.





Except as required by applicable law, neither Uniti nor the Merged Group assumes any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, provide any additional or updated information or to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Nothing in this communication will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this communication remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other presentation or publication with respect to Uniti, Windstream or the Merged Group, or the subject matter of this communication), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Uniti or Windstream since the date of this communication.





INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:





Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer







paul.bullington@uniti.com







Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury







bill.ditullio@uniti.com







