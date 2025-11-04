Uniti Group Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.56 billion, or $4.92 per share. This compares with $11.9 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 147.3% to $722.6 million from $292.2 million last year.

Uniti Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.56 Bln. vs. $11.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.92 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $722.6 Mln vs. $292.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,215 - $2,265 Mln

