Uniti Group Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Uniti Group Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Uniti Group Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the Nasdaq Stock Exchange opens for trading. A conference call to discuss the earnings will be held that same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, and it will be available for live streaming on Uniti's Investor Relations website. Interested parties can register for telephone participation, and a replay of the call will also be accessible online. Uniti is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and constructing communications infrastructure, having extensive fiber assets throughout the United States. Additional company information can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

Uniti Group Inc. is scheduled to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating a structured timeline for financial transparency and performance accountability.

The scheduled conference call for discussing earnings reflects Uniti's commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders, fostering transparency and communication.

Uniti's extensive ownership of approximately 147,000 fiber route miles and 8.8 million fiber strand miles highlights its significant position in the communications infrastructure market, emphasizing its operational scale and capability.

Being a leading provider of fiber and wireless solutions positions Uniti favorably within the growing demand for high-speed internet and communications services.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a financial results report may indicate the company is potentially under scrutiny or facing challenges that necessitate disclosure of its performance.

FAQ

When will Uniti Group report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Uniti Group will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the opening of Nasdaq trading.

What time is the conference call for Uniti's earnings report?

The conference call to discuss Uniti's earnings will be held at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on August 5, 2025.

How can I access the webcast of Uniti's conference call?

The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com.

Will there be a replay of Uniti'searnings callavailable?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be made available on Uniti’s Investor Relations website following the event.

What services does Uniti provide in the communications industry?

Uniti provides fiber and other wireless solutions, focusing on mission-critical communications infrastructure across the United States.

$UNIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $UNIT stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

$UNIT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNIT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UNIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.3.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $5.3 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Caleb Stein from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.5 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $8.0 on 02/24/2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on August 5, 2025. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.





ABOUT UNITI







Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2025, Uniti owns approximately 147,000 fiber route miles, 8.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at



www.uniti.com



.





INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:





Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer







paul.bullington@uniti.com







Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury







bill.ditullio@uniti.com







