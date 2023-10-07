Uniti Group (FRA:8XC) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 5.51

The average one-year price target for Uniti Group (FRA:8XC) has been revised to 5.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 5.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.86 to a high of 10.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.44% from the latest reported closing price of 4.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uniti Group. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8XC is 0.12%, an increase of 30.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 240,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,727K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,298K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8XC by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 10,121K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,048K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,436K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8XC by 53.72% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,396K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,791K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8XC by 39.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,282K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

