UNITI GROUP Earnings Results: $UNIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITI GROUP ($UNIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $293,320,000, missing estimates of $300,665,226 by $-7,345,226.
UNITI GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of UNITI GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,394,719 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,670,954
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,933,158 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,132,369
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 1,588,941 shares (+7992.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,739,175
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 1,490,342 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,405,528
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,314,923 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,232,076
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,067,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,018,325
- KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,040,000 shares (+66.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,720,000
