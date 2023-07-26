Uniti Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UNIT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.25, changing hands as high as $5.30 per share. Uniti Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNIT's low point in its 52 week range is $2.94 per share, with $10.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.29.

