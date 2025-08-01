Uniti Completes Merger With Windstream, Legacy Shareholders Hold 62% Of Combined Company

(RTTNews) - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has finalized its previously announced merger involving Legacy Uniti and Windstream, making both entities indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Uniti.

Effective August 4, 2025, Uniti's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "UNIT."

As part of the transaction, Legacy Uniti shareholders received 0.6029 shares of Uniti common stock for each Legacy Uniti share held at closing, giving them a 62% stake in the newly combined company.

Additionally, the conversion terms of Uniti's 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 were adjusted from 137.1742 shares of Legacy Uniti stock to 82.7023 shares of Uniti stock per $1,000 principal amount.

Following the merger, Uniti plans to consolidate the indebtedness of both Legacy Uniti and Windstream into a unified organizational structure, with completion expected by August 4, 2025.

Friday, UNIT closed at $4.91, down 7.71%, and is currently trading after hours at $4.97, up 1.22% on the NasdaqGS.

