UnitedHealth's unit to add eight insulin products to its reimbursement list

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

November 09, 2023 — 11:18 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth's UNH.N pharmacy benefit manager unit said on Thursday it was adding eight insulin products to its reimbursement list that would limit out-of-pocket spend to $35 or less.

The unit,Optum Rx, will move eight products, including all short- and rapid-acting insulin, to tier one, or preferred status, which offers the lowest price for consumers and is effective Jan. 1.

Eli LillyLLY.N, Novo Nordisk NOVOb.COand SanofiSASY.PA will have their insulin products added to the preferred status.

Pharmacy benefit managers act as middlemen and negotiate rebates and fees with drug manufacturers, create lists of medications that are covered by insurance and reimburse pharmacies for patients' prescriptions.

