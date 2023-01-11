UnitedHealth's (UNH) UnitedHealthcare Unit to Aid Q4 Earnings?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 13, before the opening bell. Since the company has significant exposure to the healthcare business, sustained membership growth is likely to have aided the quarterly performance. Community-based and senior offerings of the unit are likely to have triggered growth.

UnitedHealthcare Business

Through this segment, UNH offers healthcare benefits around the world. While it has significant exposure to the Medicare and Medicaid markets, it also serves individuals and employers. The defensive properties of the sector enable UnitedHealth to maintain its momentum despite economic headwinds. In the last reported quarter, the segment’s revenues jumped 10.8% year over year to $62 billion, while operating income improved 43.3% to $3.8 billion.

UnitedHealthcare's Q3 Performance

Considering the unit’s products, premiums increased 11.3% year over year to $59.4 billion in the third quarter while service revenues rose 1.2% to $2.4 billion. Total revenues from Employer & Individual Domestic, Medicare & Retirement, and Community & State businesses came in at $59.9 billion, increasing 11.3%. However, from global operations, UNH reported revenues of $2,120 million, down 0.9% year over year.

Forecast for Q4 Segment Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealthcare’s revenues indicates a 10.3% year-over-year increase from the year-ago level of $56.4 billion while our estimate suggests a 10.9% rise. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter operating earnings signals a 20.2% year-over-year rise from $2.1 billion a year ago.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2022 medical care ratio is pegged at 83%, down from the year-ago level of around 84%, while our estimate of 82.8% suggests further improvement.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 global revenues indicates 9.8% year-over-year growth from $2,053 million. The consensus mark for UnitedHealthcare’s Community & State revenues suggests an 8.8% rise from the year-ago period’s $14,133 million.

The consensus mark for Medicare & Retirement business’ revenues signals 13% year-over-year growth from $24.8 billion a year ago while our estimate indicates a 12.3% improvement.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealthcare’s total number of people served in commercial domestic business indicates a 0.2% increase from the year-ago level of 26,580 thousand while our estimate predicts a 0.3% year-over-year increase.

Final Thoughts

The UnitedHealthcare unit is expected to have positioned the company for remarkable year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH’s fourth-quarter earnings signals a 15.4% increase from the prior-year figure of $4.48 per share while our estimate suggests a 14.4% year-over-year rise. The consensus estimate for revenues of $82.8 billion indicates a 12.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure while our estimate predicts a 12.6% rise.

However, higher total costs might have affected the margins in the fourth quarter, making an earnings beat uncertain. Our estimate for medical costs indicates an 11.6% year-over-year increase while we expect operating expenses to have jumped 11.1%. Further, we expect the cost of products sold to have jumped 14.8% year over year in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UnitedHealth this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

UnitedHealth has an Earnings ESP of -0.79% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

