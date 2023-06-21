UnitedHealth's (UNH) Program to Aid Georgia's Diabetic Patients

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH business, UnitedHealthcare, recently unveiled plans to introduce its community-based program, UnitedHealthcare Catalyst, across Southwest Georgia. The purpose behind the launch is to extend better health outcomes for individuals in the region struggling with uncontrolled diabetes.

To effectively cater to its endeavor, UnitedHealthcare has collaborated with the leading Community Health Center of Southwest Georgia, Albany Area Primary Health Care, and the regional food bank of Georgia, Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

From July, the patients at Albany Area Primary Health Care with uncontrolled diabetes will be picked out and subsequently, become qualified to join the UnitedHealthcare Catalyst program.

Therefore, the program will combine clinical data with firsthand data derived from community members and detect health issues prevailing across the targeted region. Assistance from local partners like Albany Area Primary Health Care and Feeding the Valley Food Bank will aid UnitedHealthcare Catalyst to devise a coordinated community plan.

Additionally, individuals participating in the program will also enjoy the benefits of medication management programming, individualized nutrition education from a dietician and medically customized food boxes delivered by Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

The ulterior motive of the program remains to address the diversified health needs of diabetic patients, extend self-management education and resources and, monitor the progression of the disease. Such an initiative seems to be of dire need, considering the significant prevalence of diabetes in Dougherty County, where Albany is situated.

Despite being a chronic health condition, an adequate level of nutrition and proper management can prevent diabetes from further deteriorating the patient’s health, reduce frequent medical visits and upgrade the quality of life. Thereby, the UnitedHealthcare Catalyst program seems to be a perfect fit to somewhat improve the issue of diabetes in Albany.

The customer base of the UnitedHealthcare business in Georgia remains commendable, with over 1.1 million members enrolled in its employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare and Dual Special Needs Plans. The program offers an opportunity for the UNH arm to gain more customers across the state. An increase in membership should aid the premium growth of UnitedHealth, which remains the most significant contributor to the revenues of any health insurer.

With an extensive network of 154 hospitals, 42,000-plus physicians and other care providers in Georgia, the recent program launch is likely to solidify UnitedHealthcare’s statewide footprint.

The UnitedHealthcare business has also been subject to several contract wins and renewed agreements in the past as well, which have continued to boost its membership growth.

Shares of UnitedHealth have declined 11.4% year to date, compared with the industry’s 13.4% decrease. Nevertheless, its strong fundamentals are likely to help shares bounce back in the days ahead.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA. While ICU Medical sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ensign Group and HCA Healthcare carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of ICU Medical surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 9.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICUI’s 2023 earnings indicates 7.3% growth, while the same for revenues suggests a 1.3% rise from their corresponding prior-year actuals. The consensus mark for ICUI’s 2023 earnings has moved 7.3% north in the past 60 days.

Ensign Group’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, matched the mark twice and missed the same in the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 0.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2023 earnings indicates 13.5% growth from the prior-year actual. The same for revenues implies 22.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for ENSG’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of HCA Healthcare outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 9.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA’s 2023 earnings indicates 7.2% growth, while the same for revenues suggests a 5.3% rise from their corresponding prior-year actuals. The consensus mark for HCA’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.4% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of ICU Medical and HCA Healthcare have gained 16% and 17.8%, respectively, year to date. However, the Ensign Group stock has dipped 1% in the same time frame.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

