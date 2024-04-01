UnitedHealth's (UNH) Optum to Buy Steward's Physician Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH unit Optum is planning to acquire Steward Health Care’s physician group, according to some filed documents by the seller with the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission. The financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

Acquiring Steward Health’s nine-state-wide footprint of primary care providers and clinicians will likely strengthen Optum's position in Massachusetts and other regions. It will also provide Optum access to a larger pool of patients and potential revenue streams. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Optum, UnitedHealth's health service arm, plays a vital role in the company's diversification strategy and continues to gain value. Its contribution to operating earnings surged to 49.3% in 2023 from 25% in 2014. Revenues also saw a significant 24% year-over-year increase in 2023.

With strategic acquisitions, advanced technology and market-leading health analytics, Optum is well-positioned for sustained growth in modern care delivery and data-driven population health initiatives. The Optum platform is divided into three segments — OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx — revenues from which jumped 33.9%, 29.8% and 16.4% year over year in 2023, respectively.

The agreement is a strategic move for Steward Health as it seeks to recover from its financial challenges. However, according to several reports, it is expected to face regulatory scrutiny due to concerns about reduced competition and potential antitrust issues. The Health Policy Commission is expected to go over the deal to assess its effects on healthcare costs, quality and accessibility.

Price Performance

UnitedHealth shares have gained 0.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

