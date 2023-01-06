UnitedHealth's (UNH) Optum to Boost Northern Light's Efficiency

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH arm, Optum, recently announced a strategic partnership with Northern Light Health, an integrated delivery system in Maine. The move is expected to boost Northern Light’s efficiency, cut costs and enable it to provide better service and experience to its customers throughout the state.

Per the deal, around 1,400 employees of Northern Light will move to Optum this March while continuing their support of Northern Light’s operations. The move will enable Optum to take over Northern Light’s revenue cycle management and manage its information systems, inpatient care management, analytics, project management and supply-chain management.

Optum, a fast-growing business of UnitedHealth, is expected to help improve the billing and scheduling experience for both clients and providers. It will also enhance Northern Light’s digital capabilities and assist it in more effectively utilizing data analytics to foresee patient and staff requirements.

The deal highlights the prowess of UnitedHealth’s increasingly valuable health service business, branded Optum. UNH invests heavily to enhance Optum’s capabilities, which are paying off. From 2017 to 2021, the segment’s compounded revenues and earnings witnessed a CAGR of 14.3%.

Through the latest deal, Optum is expected to help Northern Light boost its administrative efficiency and save more than $1 billion over the next 10 years, per reports. This might allow the company to recover from the financial toll it incurred due to the pandemic.

