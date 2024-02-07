News & Insights

UnitedHealth's chief operating officer Dirk McMahon to retire

February 07, 2024

Reuters

Feb 7 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth's UNH.N president and chief operating officer, Dirk McMahon, will retire after serving for more than 20 years in the company, the health insurer said on Wednesday.

McMahon, 64, will retire on April 1, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

He previously led different units as their CEO at the industry bellwether and was appointed to his current role in February 2021.

UnitedHealth at that time also announced Andrew Witty as its chief executive officer, succeeding David Wichmann, who had been at the helm for just over three years.

