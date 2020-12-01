US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth's 2021 profit forecast misses estimates on virus hit

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday forecast 2021 adjusted profit below Wall Street estimates, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties related to it.

Adds revenue forecast, background

Dec 1 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Tuesday forecast 2021 adjusted profit below Wall Street estimates, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties related to it.

Health insurers benefited in the first few quarters of this year as people delayed non-urgent surgeries due to the pandemic, but that is likely to change as deferred surgeries pick up pace.

UnitedHealth, however, expects 2021 revenue to be in the range of $277 billion to $280 billion, in-line with analysts' expectations of $278.53 billion, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

The industry bellwether expects 2021 adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.33 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said its forecast assumes a $1.80 per share hit due to treatment and testing costs related to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular