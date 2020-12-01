UnitedHealth's 2021 profit forecast misses estimates

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Tuesday forecast 2021 adjusted profit that missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It expects 2021 adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.33 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said its forecast assumes a $1.80 per share hit due to treatment and testing costs related to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

