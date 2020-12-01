US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth's 2021 profit forecast misses estimates

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday forecast 2021 adjusted profit that missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Tuesday forecast 2021 adjusted profit that missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It expects 2021 adjusted net earnings of $17.75 to $18.25 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.33 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said its forecast assumes a $1.80 per share hit due to treatment and testing costs related to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular