UnitedHealthcare Ties Up to Improve Eye Health of Members

UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s UNH business, UnitedHealthcare, recently established a network deal with GlassesUSA.com, which is an online eyewear retailer. Enrollees of UnitedHealthcare’s employer-sponsored and individual vision plans will get access to the online retailer’s network.

GlassesUSA.com offers a diverse range of house brands and designer eyewear collections. At the same time, it also provides guaranteed shipping and returns at free of cost. Further, it is equipped with the AR Virtual Mirror with the help of which users can try various frames sitting in their homes. GlassesUSA.com also has a Prescription Scanner App that extracts prescription from the present glasses of its customers.

Notably, this agreement with GlassesUSA.com marks the first-ever network deal of UnitedHealthcare with an online eyewear retailer. Apart from having access to various eyewear collections at affordable prices, the deal will also provide access to a diverse range of lens and solutions for eligible members of UnitedHealthcare. All these initiatives bode well as they intend to improve eye health of members.

In March of this year, UnitedHealthcare initiated a benefit program to look after the eye health of expectant and new mothers, and recommend necessary steps as required. Such efforts underline the company’s focus on strengthening presence in the online market for eyewear, which remains strong in the United States.

Moreover, the vision network of UnitedHealthcare particularly remains strong. It encompasses more than 30,000 health care professionals at numerous access points exceeding 106,000. Notably, the network deal with GlassesUSA.com comes at a time when people in the United States are increasingly preferring remote access to health care resources.

Furthermore, UnitedHealthcare constantly undertakes initiatives to boost its healthcare business, which in turn, is likely to drive the company’s top line in the days ahead. In first-quarter 2020, the UnitedHealthcare’s revenues of $51.1 billion improved 4.5% year over year. Revenue growth was driven by strong Medicare Advantage and dual special needs plans.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 23.1% in a year outperforming the industry’s growth of 11.7%. We believe that the company’s strong fundamentals are likely to retain momentum in the long run.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the medical space are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALXN, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Humana Inc. HUM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ensign Group and Humana surpassed estimates in the last reported quarter by 19.26%, 24.19% and 11.57%, on average, respectively.

