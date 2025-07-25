UnitedHealthcare Pressure Builds: Trouble Ahead for UNH's Q2 Earnings?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is set to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, 2025, before market open. As a bellwether in the healthcare sector, UNH’s performance offers critical insight into the broader health insurance landscape, an industry currently grappling with surging medical costs and mounting regulatory scrutiny. Plunging profits from its UnitedHealthcare unit are expected to have affected UNH’s second-quarter results.

Recent challenges, including the withdrawal of the 2025 earnings outlook, a surprise CEO transition, and damaging headlines about federal investigations, have significantly eroded investor confidence. On Thursday, the company confirmed that the Department of Justice is probing aspects of its Medicare business. UNH stated it had “proactively reached out to the Department of Justice” after reviewing media reports and is now “complying with formal criminal and civil requests.”

Following UNH’s lead, peers like Centene and Humana Inc. HUM withdrew their 2025 profit outlook, while Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH slashed its guidance. The stock performance across the managed care industry reflects these concerns: year to date, UNH shares have plunged 45%, matching Molina Healthcare’s decline, while Humana is down 9.7%. The broader industry has tumbled 34.3% over the same period, sharply underperforming the S&P 500’s 7.6% gain.

YTD Price Performance – UNH, HUM, MOH, Industry & S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite the sharp sell-off, UnitedHealth still trades at 11.98X forward 12-month earnings, slightly above the industry average of 11.58X. However, this is well below the company’s five-year median P/E of 19.20X, reflecting the market’s growing concerns around operational stability and regulatory risk.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In comparison, Humana and Molina Healthcare are currently trading at 15.76X and 6.48X, respectively.

Now let’s focus on the UnitedHealthcare, UNH’s biggest segment by revenue generation.

Spotlight on UnitedHealthcare Segment

Through this segment, UNH offers healthcare benefits worldwide. While it has significant exposure to the Medicare and Medicaid markets, it also serves individuals and employers. The defensive properties of the sector enabled UnitedHealth to maintain its momentum, which is now impacted by rising medical costs in Medicare Advantage and a surge in high-acuity patient volumes.

In the last reported quarter, the segment’s revenues jumped 12.3% year over year to $84.6 billion, whereas the operating income improved 18.9% to $5.2 billion. Considering the unit’s products, premiums increased 12.8% year over year to $81.5 billion in the first quarter, while service revenues grew 1.9% to $2.6 billion. Total revenues from the Employer & Individual Domestic, Medicare & Retirement and Community & State businesses increased 6.9%, 17.5% and 12.5% year over year, respectively. But, from global operations, UNH reported revenues of $782 million, down 49% year over year.

Q2 Segment Expectations: Revenues to Rise, Profits to Fall

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealthcare’s revenues indicates a 14.7% year-over-year increase from the year-ago level of $73.9 billion, whereas our model estimate suggests a 14.1% rise. The consensus mark for second-quarter operating income signals a more than 30% year-over-year decline from $4 billion a year ago.

With growing elective procedures, medical costs are expected to have remained elevated in the second quarter. This is expected to have resulted in UNH having a lower portion of premiums remaining after settling payments. As such, the consensus mark for the second-quarter 2025 medical care ratio is pegged at 88.6%, indicating an increase from the year-ago level of 85.1%, while our estimate of 87% suggests a lower jump.

The consensus estimate for Employer & Individual Domestic revenues indicates more than 6% year-over-year growth to nearly $19.8 billion. The consensus mark for UnitedHealthcare’s Community & State revenues suggests an 18.8% increase from the year-ago period’s $19.7 billion, whereas our model predicts a 19% gain. The consensus estimate for Medicare & Retirement business’ revenues suggests 18.2% year-over-year growth from $34.9 billion a year ago, while our estimate indicates a 16.3% improvement.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealthcare’s total number of people served in the commercial domestic business indicates a 1.5% increase from the year-ago level of 29,570 thousand, while our estimate implies a 1.2% rise. The consensus mark for total UnitedHealthcare medical membership calls for 0.7% year-over-year growth in the second quarter.

Final Thoughts

Despite a projected 12.8% year-over-year increase in total revenues to $111.55 billion, the UnitedHealthcare unit is anticipated to have positioned the company for a significant year-over-year decline in profits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.84 per share, representing a steep 28.8% drop from $6.80 a year ago.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Elevated costs and expenses are expected to have influenced UNH’s second-quarter profit margins, creating uncertainty about an earnings beat. Our estimate for total medical costs indicates a nearly 15% year-over-year increase, while we expect operating expenses to have increased by almost 14%. Further, we expect the cost of products sold to have jumped more than 10% year over year in the second quarter.

Also, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UnitedHealth. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. UnitedHealth has an Earnings ESP of -9.55% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ongoing operational and regulatory headwinds have eroded UnitedHealth’s investment appeal. With limited upside and heightened downside risk ahead of second-quarter 2025 results, the Sell rating reflects a cautious stance and urges investors to consider exiting their positions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.