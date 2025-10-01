Markets
UnitedHealthcare Introduces 2026 Medicare Advantage Plans

October 01, 2025 — 10:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc (UNH), Wednesday revealed its 2026 Medicare Advantage plans, which are intended to meet the changing needs of Medicare beneficiaries while providing high-quality, reasonably priced care.

With a focus on $0 premiums, $0 copays for primary care and preventive care, Tier 1 prescriptions, and expanded dental, vision, hearing, and fitness benefits, UnitedHealthcare will offer its plans to 94 percent of Medicare-eligible people.

Additionally, the organization is expanding access to HMO, Dual Special Needs or D-SNP, and Chronic Special Needs or C-SNP plans, which provide low out-of-pocket expenses, coordinated care, and customized assistance for complicated medical requirements.

UNH is currently trading at $347.65, up $2.39 or 0.69 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

