UnitedHealth vs. Molina: Which Managed Care Stock Is the Better Bet?

Rising healthcare utilization trends, evolving reimbursement structures and continued pressure on medical costs are reshaping the managed care industry. Insurers are increasingly balancing margin protection with investments in care delivery, government-sponsored programs and technology-driven member engagement as competition intensifies across the sector.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH operate within the managed care space but differ in scale, business mix and strategic focus. UnitedHealth combines a diversified healthcare services platform with a broad insurance footprint, while Molina remains more concentrated in government-sponsored programs with a targeted expansion strategy.

As investors assess earnings visibility, cost management capabilities and long-term growth prospects in the healthcare sector, the comparison between these two companies has gained renewed relevance. Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which stock is more attractive now.

The Case for UNH

UnitedHealth entered 2026 with improving operational momentum across both UnitedHealthcare and Optum, supported by pricing discipline, tighter cost management and continued execution in value-based care. Healthcare utilization trends remained elevated but largely stable, while affordability initiatives and favorable reserve development supported stronger first-quarter performance.

The company’s scale and diversified healthcare platform remain a key differentiator. Optum Rx benefited from new client onboarding, stronger digital engagement and expanding AI-enabled pharmacy management tools, while Optum Insight continued gaining traction with AI-driven administrative and claims-processing solutions. The broader Optum ecosystem provides additional revenue streams beyond traditional insurance operations. The company’s total revenues rose 2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, along with 1.2% growth in premium revenues.

The company is also leaning heavily into technology modernization and AI integration to improve productivity and simplify healthcare delivery. UnitedHealth plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion in AI-related initiatives this year, with expanding use cases across claims processing, prior authorization, scheduling and provider workflows. Growing adoption of digital tools is also helping reduce administrative complexity while improving member and provider engagement.

The company is focusing on margin recovery and long-term business durability rather than aggressive membership growth, particularly in Medicare Advantage and ACA plans. The adjusted medical care ratio improved to 83.9%, down 90 basis points year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Pricing actions, selective product positioning and ongoing operational improvements are expected to support profitability recovery through 2026 and beyond. It beat earnings in three of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 0.8%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Financially, UNH is in a solid position. It ended the March quarter with $31.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, sufficient to cover its short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt, which stands at $6.5 billion. Its total debt-to-capital of 40.8% is below MOH’s 48.1% and the industry’s 42.9%.

The Case for MOH

Molina delivered a stable quarter as its Medicaid and Marketplace businesses continued navigating elevated medical cost trends and evolving enrollment patterns. Utilization levels and medical cost assumptions remained broadly aligned with the company’s expectations, while the significant post-redetermination acuity shifts experienced during 2025 started showing signs of normalization. Disciplined pricing, stable reserve development and tighter medical cost oversight also supported quarterly performance across key government-sponsored programs.

The company continues benefiting from its concentrated focus on government-sponsored healthcare programs, particularly Medicaid and dual-eligible populations. Molina’s operating structure remains relatively streamlined compared to larger, diversified peers, allowing the company to focus heavily on execution, cost control and rate discipline within its core markets. Stable Marketplace membership retention also helped support revenue visibility during the quarter.

Within Medicare, Molina is increasingly shifting toward integrated dual-eligible products such as HIDE and FIDE while preparing to exit its MAPD business in 2027. The newly transitioned duals business delivered a stronger-than-expected start, reflecting improving execution in managing higher-acuity populations. The streamlined Medicare portfolio is also expected to improve operational focus and support more stable long-term profitability.

The long-term outlook remains supported by disciplined execution, improving reimbursement alignment and continued expansion across government-sponsored healthcare programs. Gradual Medicaid rate adjustments, stable Marketplace enrollment trends, expanding exposure to dual-eligible products and recently secured Medicaid contract wins could support margin recovery and drive incremental earnings growth over the next few years. Molina exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 billion, which increased from the 2025-end level of $4.2 billion.

However, it missed the earnings estimates thrice in the past four quarters and beat once.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

How Do Estimates Compare for UNH & MOH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $18.29, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. The same for 2027 earnings suggests a 13.4% increase to $20.73 per share. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $443.7 billion.

The consensus mark for Molina’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $5.23, a 52.6% decrease from a year ago. However, the same for 2027 predicts a 63.3% rise to $8.54. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $44.1 billion. The sharp projected earnings rebound suggests stronger recovery potential for MOH, making its long-term growth outlook appear more compelling compared with UNH.

Valuation: UNH vs. MOH

Coming to the valuation story, it seems that investors are willing to pay a premium for Molina compared to UnitedHealth. This is reflected in MOH’s forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) of 27.05X compared with UNH’s 19.92X and the industry average of 16.61X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance Comparison

Shares of Molina have gained 22.6% in the past six months, outperforming UnitedHealth’s 18.8% growth. During this time, the industry and the S&P 500 have risen 16.3% and 10.9%, respectively.

6-Month Price Performance – UNH, MOH, Industry & S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Overall, UnitedHealth offers scale, diversification and improving operational stability through its broad insurance and Optum businesses, but ongoing Medicare Advantage cost pressures and relatively moderate earnings growth may limit near-term upside. Molina, meanwhile, appears better positioned for stronger long-term growth, supported by its focused government program strategy, improving Medicare portfolio mix and expanding Medicaid opportunities, making MOH the more attractive managed care stock currently.

While Molina has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, UnitedHealth carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.