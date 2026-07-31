UnitedHealth vs. Centene: Which Managed Care Stock Is the Better Buy?

Rising healthcare utilization, evolving reimbursement policies and ongoing changes in government-sponsored healthcare programs continue to shape the outlook for U.S. managed care organizations. As insurers balance membership growth with medical cost pressures, investors are closely assessing business resilience, margin stability and long-term earnings potential.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Centene Corporation CNC are two leading managed care companies with meaningful exposure to Medicare and Medicaid, making them closely watched peers in the sector. While both operate within the same industry, their business mix, scale and strategic priorities differ, offering distinct approaches to navigating regulatory changes and growth opportunities. UnitedHealth benefits from a diversified healthcare platform, providing multiple revenue streams and broader earnings support. Centene, by contrast, remains more focused on government-sponsored healthcare programs, with Medicaid serving as its primary growth driver and a greater reliance on efficient cost management and contract execution.

Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth's biggest competitive strength lies in its diversified healthcare platform, where its insurance business, UnitedHealthcare, is complemented by Optum's health services operations. In the second quarter of 2026, the company’s total revenues rose 0.4% year over year. Meanwhile, Medicare performance improved during the second quarter through pricing discipline, benefit design and care management initiatives. OptumHealth continued to regain momentum with its integrated value-based care model.

Optum remains a key long-term growth engine. It delivered stronger profitability, with its operating margin improving 160 basis points year over year, demonstrating improving operational efficiency across the platform. The business now supports more than 120 million consumers and continues to expand value-based care through primary care, ambulatory surgery and home health services. Clinical initiatives have already reduced hospitalizations by about 10% in the Western and Southern regions, while home health pilots improved timely care delivery by more than 20%. Rural care programs now reach nearly 90% of U.S. counties and are scheduled for broader rollout by the end of 2026.

Technology and AI are becoming increasingly embedded across UNH's operations. AI-based ambient listening tools are already available to roughly 70% of employed providers and are expected to exceed 90% by year-end. The company is also deploying AI across coding, care coordination, customer service and clinical decision support, helping reduce administrative work while improving patient access and provider efficiency.

UnitedHealth is also reshaping its healthcare delivery model through operational reforms designed to simplify the patient experience. The company plans to eliminate 30% of current prior authorization volume by the end of 2026, remove nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorization requirements and expand transparent pharmacy pricing through its fee-based PBM model. These initiatives, along with continued investments in digital services and affordability, position the company to improve efficiency while supporting sustainable long-term growth. UNH beat earnings in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 12.1%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Regulatory scrutiny continues to cast a shadow over the company. Ongoing investigations involving Medicare billing practices and aspects of the Optum business could create headline risk and potentially increase compliance costs.

The Case for Centene

Centene continues to benefit from its strong presence in government-sponsored healthcare, particularly Medicaid, Medicare and the Marketplace business. Medicaid membership remained above 12.1 million during the second quarter, while stronger-than-expected state rate updates improved the company's expected composite Medicaid rate outlook from roughly 4.5% to approximately 5% for 2026. The favorable reimbursement environment, combined with disciplined medical cost management, continues to support earnings recovery.

In the second quarter of 2026, its revenues rose 9.9% year over year, along with 4.4% growth in premiums, benefiting from higher premiums yield, increased membership in the PDP business and strength in the Medicaid and Marketplace rate hikes. CNC’s HBR improved 340 basis points year over year to 89.6% in the quarter under review. The bottom line went from a loss of 16 cents per share a year ago to earnings of $2.51.

Centene is sharpening its focus on businesses where it sees stronger long-term returns. The Medicare Advantage portfolio is being streamlined around dual-eligible beneficiaries, leveraging the company's Medicaid expertise to provide more integrated care. Over the past three reporting cycles, more than 90% of its core Medicaid clinical quality measures have improved through enhanced data capture, targeted provider incentives and scalable member engagement programs.

Technology transformation is becoming a larger part of Centene's long-term strategy. AI is already being used in forecasting, fraud detection and enterprise operations, while the company is investing in scalable data infrastructure, reusable AI capabilities and automated workflows across the organization. This measured approach is intended to improve operating efficiency, strengthen compliance in a highly regulated environment and create a more durable foundation for long-term earnings growth. The company beat earnings in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 151.3%.

Centene Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Centene Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Although reimbursement trends have improved, CNC still faces elevated costs from behavioral health, home health and high-cost specialty drugs. Its capital efficiency trails UNH. Centene's trailing 12-month return on invested capital stands at 4.5%, below UnitedHealth’s 6.2%. Also, CNC’s long-term debt-to-capital of 41.5% is higher than UNH’s 40.4%.

How Do Estimates Compare for UNH & CNC?

For UnitedHealth, the Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts 2026 EPS of $19.60, reflecting 19.9% year-over-year growth, followed by another 13.8% jump in 2027. For 2026, revenues are pegged at $446.6 billion, suggesting a 0.2% decline year over year. The top line is expected to improve 2.4% in 2027. It has witnessed 11 positive earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days against no downward revisions.

Analysts anticipate a rebound in Centene’s 2026 earnings, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate standing at $3.82 per share, implying 83.7% year-over-year growth as its cost pressures ease. The same for 2027 indicates a 26.3% jump. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 revenues signals a decline of 0.4% and 1.5% year over year, respectively. It has witnessed two positive earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days against no downward revisions.

Valuation: UNH vs. CNC

UnitedHealth trades at a premium valuation relative to Centene, reflecting its superior earnings visibility, diversification and margin profile. Investors are willing to pay more for consistency and lower risk. UnitedHealth currently trades at a forward P/E of 19.95X, above Centene’s 15.16X and the industry’s 16.98.



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Price Performance Comparison

Over the past six months, UnitedHealth’s shares have gained 47.6%, outperforming Centene, the broader industry and the S&P 500’s growth of 42.2%, 41.9% and 4.2%, respectively. This contrast highlights improving investor confidence in UNH’s growth plan, cost containment and earnings visibility.

Price Performance – UNH, CNC, Industry & S&P 500



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Price Target Outlook: UNH vs. CNC

UNH currently trades below its average analyst price target of $481.52, implying a 14.5% potential upside from current levels. CNC also trades below its average analyst price target of $66.41, implying a 7.4% potential upside from current levels.

Conclusion

UnitedHealth and Centene both offer exposure to the managed care industry, but they approach growth differently. CNC remains well positioned to benefit from its leadership in Medicaid and improving performance across its Marketplace and Medicare businesses. However, its heavier reliance on government-sponsored programs, lower profitability and relatively weaker capital efficiency make its earnings outlook more dependent on policy and reimbursement trends.

Meanwhile, UNH stands out with its diversified business model, where the combination of UnitedHealthcare and Optum provides multiple growth engines and stronger earnings resilience. Continued momentum in value-based care, expanding AI capabilities, operational reforms and a stronger balance of profitability support its long-term outlook.

Combined with favorable earnings estimate revisions, a larger implied upside to the average price target and a proven execution track record, UnitedHealth appears to be the better investment choice at current levels, even though both companies currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.