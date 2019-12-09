US Markets

UnitedHealth unit to buy Diplomat Pharmacy in $303 million deal

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Dec 9 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc's UNH.N pharmacy services unit, Optum, would buy Diplomat Pharmacy Inc DPLO.N, valuing the company at about $303 million.

Optum said on Monday it would pay $4 per share for Diplomat's outstanding common stock. Shares of the specialty pharmacy company closed at $5.81 on Friday.

