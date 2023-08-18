UnitedHealth (UNH) Wins Medicaid Deal to Serve New Mexicans

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH announced that it received Medicaid managed care contract from New Mexico Human Services Department ("HSD") to serve New Mexicans. The contract is likely to be effective from Jul 1, 2024.

The new contract will allow UnitedHealth Group to extend health care coverage and serve the diversified needs of New Mexico residents, who are members of the state’s Medicaid managed care program (Turquoise Care). It will also enable UNH to deepen its presence across states with a significant number of Medicaid enrollees. Apart from UNH, other managed care organizations were recently chosen by the New Mexico HSD to award Turquoise Care Medicaid contracts, which include BlueCross BlueShield, Presbyterian Health Plan and Molina’s New Mexico health plan.

Inevitably, contract wins boost the customer base and fetch health insurers with higher premiums, which remain the most significant contributors to their top line. The medical membership of UnitedHealth Group grew 3.1% year over year as of Jun 30, 2023. Besides, its Medicaid membership witnessed a year-over-year increase of 4.6% at the same time.

The strength of its Medicaid business has fetched numerous contract wins from time to time. In March 2023, the company won a contract from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. This was another commendable opportunity for UnitedHealth Group to penetrate a geography which serves around 100,000 Medicaid LTSS members. Contract wins like these are expected to help UnitedHealth Group achieve its 2023 revenue guidance in the range of $357-$360 billion.

UnitedHealth Group served as a Medicaid administrator in Mexico from 2013 to 2018, which makes it an experienced candidate to support the health of New Mexicans. Currently, UNH has 210,000 plus members enrolled in individual, employer-sponsored and Medicare plans in New Mexico. It also has a network of 11,000 physicians and 49 hospitals in the state.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of UnitedHealth Group have lost 6.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 5.2% decline. Nevertheless, its strong fundamentals are likely to help shares bounce back in the days ahead.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

