UnitedHealth (UNH) Unveils its Latest Outlook: Key Takeaways

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH disclosed its financial projections for 2024 and reiterated its 2023 outlook ahead of its annual Investor Conference. As one of the leading health insurance companies, UNH's guidance offers insights into the anticipated performance of the broader industry in the coming year.

For 2023, UnitedHealth reaffirmed its adjusted net earnings estimate of $24.85 to $25 per share. The midpoint of the revised guidance implies 12.3% growth from the 2022 figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $24.95 per share, indicating a 12.4% year-over-year increase. Also, the consensus mark for its 2023 revenues is pegged at $369.3 billion, signaling a 13.9% jump from a year ago.

For 2024, UNH anticipates revenues to be within $400-$403 billion, above the consensus mark. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $393.7 billion. UNH’s revenues witnessed a CAGR of 10.9% from 2015 to 2022. Growing strength in its UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments is likely to support future growth. Increasing memberships are likely to aid its premium collection and service fees.

The company expects adjusted net earnings to be within the range of $27.50-$28 per share for 2024 compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.91. Its plan to expand its coverage area and reach 96% of all Medicare customers with its 2024 Individual Medicare Advantage Plan can play a vital role in this growth. The consensus estimate falling within the guided range indicates that analysts are accurately forecasting the trajectory of medical cost growth.

UNH plans to enhance its offerings with improved benefits and broad network access. The company expects operating cash flow to be within $30-$31 billion in 2024. Earlier, it estimated operating cash flows for 2023 to be $27-$28 billion. The ongoing recovery in commercial business and demand growth are likely to drive UnitedHealth’s cash-generating abilities. This outlook not only provides insights into UNH's performance but also serves as an indicator for the broader health insurance industry where similar improvements are anticipated among industry players.

Price Performance

UnitedHealth shares have gained 2.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

UnitedHealth currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Enovis Corporation ENOV, Centene Corporation CNC and Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enovis’ current-year earnings implies a 4.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion. ENOV beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 11%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2023 earnings indicates a 15.2% year-over-year increase to $6.66 per share. It has witnessed three upward estimate revisions over the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for CNC’s 2023 revenues indicates 4.4% growth from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Motus GI’s 2023 bottom suggests a 67.2% year-over-year improvement. It beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 40.2%. MOTS has witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.