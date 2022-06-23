UnitedHealth (UNH) Unit Unveils Solution to Provide Better Care

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH unit Optum introduced a comprehensive laboratory benefit management solution, which can be presently availed by all of its health plan members.

The new solution tends to line up lab testing with clinical evidence and automate huge portions of lab benefit administration processes, based on which health plans can minimize unrequired lab testing. Backed by the solution, health plans can assure the members of extending suitable and improved tests, resulting in better health outcomes.

Optum’s solution comprises a multi-organizational team full of clinical experts, who will devise evidence-backed lab policies and analyze new tests.

The availability of the solution, determining suitable clinical tests, is a pressing need these days, wherein newer and advanced varieties of lab tests are stepping into the market. Notably, needless sample collection from patients and higher chances of inaccurate lab results often stem from the absence of clinically-backed tests.

Additionally, unrequired lab testing can be time-consuming and might pose potential threats to patients. To address such significant headwinds, the newly launched Optum solution will likely make a mark in the market.

Meanwhile, the Optum solution is expected to generate additional cost savings for its members, which, in turn, might intrigue more members about availing of the new solution. The members might save $12-$36 per head in a year by using health plans. Notably, the plans might generate annual savings of over $3 billion, thereby highlighting the benefits offered by health plans.

Initiatives similar to the latest one can be termed as time opportune since lab testing remains one of the widely used medical benefits utilized by health plan members. With the continuous invention of newer tests, it is difficult for most clinicians to remain updated to determine the quality of lab tests. Thereby, a solution like the one introduced by Optum remains well-equipped to capitalize on the prevailing scenario.

Such efforts on the part of Optum reinforce UnitedHealth’s consistent efforts to better serve its existing members and attract new ones through its subsidiary. The Optum unit of UNH integrates clinical prowess, technology and data to extend people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools, which assure to bring improved health outcomes.

With such a beneficial solution linked with health plans, the performance of Optum is likely to receive an impetus in the days ahead. The sound performance of the subsidiary will continue to aid the results of the parent company UnitedHealth.

Shares of UnitedHealth have gained 22.7% over a year compared with the industry’s rally of 16.3%. UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH and AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN. While ShockWave Medical and Lantheus sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMN Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ShockWave Medical’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 189.99%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ShockWave Medical’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, which compares favorably with a loss of 26 cents reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for SWAV’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 25.2% in the past 60 days.

Lantheus delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.82%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, which indicates an increase of more than sixfold year over year. The same for revenues suggests an improvement of 93.5% year over year. The consensus mark for LNTH’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 48.3% in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of AMN Healthcare outpaced earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN Healthcare’s 2022 earnings indicates a 30.3% improvement from the prior year’s reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests 25.9% growth. The consensus mark for AMN’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 12.4% in the past 60 days.

Shares of Lantheus and AMN Healthcare have rallied 129% and 10.9%, respectively, in a year. However, the ShockWave Medical stock has declined 6.7% in the same period.

