UnitedHealth (UNH) Unit Ties Up to Boost Care in Two U.S. Regions

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH unit Optum recently joined forces with Kentucky-based Owensboro Health in a bid to leverage enhanced technology and collectively address the diversified healthcare needs of patients across western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group gained 1.5% on Jan 11.

The newly announced collaboration seems to be beneficial for both partners. Owensboro Health is expected to gain from this partnership as Optum will overlook its revenue cycle management operations and information technology services. With better operational efficiencies, the time consumed in repetitive tasks may diminish and subsequently, greater time can be devoted to interacting with patients.

To complement the abovementioned endeavor, around 575 team members of Owensboro Health in the field of revenue cycle and information technology services will join the Optum team from April 2023. The team members will have access to Optum’s innovative tools, technologies, processes and skills development training opportunities, which will be of great use to Owensboro Health.

Additionally, the latest collaboration reflects Optum’s intensified focus on upgrading traditional healthcare models and systems of different U.S. communities in order to better serve patients. As an example of the same, the alliance strives to offer a clear and patient-friendly billing experience throughout the targeted communities. The UnitedHealth Group unit will also make use of advanced digital technologies to modernize infrastructure across the care delivery networks of Owensboro Health.

Through extending high-quality care, delving into underserved areas and offering a seamless experience for patients, physicians, nurses and other providers across western Kentucky and southern Indiana, the footprint of Optum in the regions will undoubtedly receive a boost.

And tying up with Owensboro Health seems to be a prudent move on the UNH arm’s part for foraying into the two regions. Owensboro Health continues to be a leading primary and specialty care provider for western Kentucky and southern Indiana which has helped it to gain an in-depth understanding of the local communities.

To boost the Optum business, UnitedHealth Group has frequently undertaken significant investments related to numerous acquisitions, rolling out of cutting-edge solutions, market-leading health analytics, modern care delivery and data-driven population health approaches. These investments have started bearing fruits as Optum’s prowess makes it a frequent pick by different U.S. healthcare systems to improve their organizational efficiencies.

Within a few days of the beginning of 2023, the UnitedHealth Group arm entered into a strategic partnership with one of Maine’s integrated health delivery systems, Northern Light Health. The move is likely to improve Northern Light’s efficiency and equip it to extend better health outcomes for patients across the state.

The Optum unit of UNH continues to perform well for quite some time, courtesy of an increase in value-based care arrangements and an extensive pharmacy care services suite. This, in turn, drives the top-line growth of the parent company UnitedHealth Group.

