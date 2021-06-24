UnitedHealth (UNH) Unit Opens Clinic to Ease Healthcare Access

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH business Optum’s unit Optum Care Network Utah recently unveiled Optum Mobile Clinic in a bid to provide enhanced healthcare services to Medicare Advantage (MA) patients. The benefits of the new clinic can be availed by patients, who have to select a provider that is part of the Optum Care Network.

The mobile clinic is equipped with improved healthcare amenities and well-trained medical professionals. Every week, the clinic will provide services across 10 U.S. counties through network physician offices, community and senior centers, and several other public places.

Notably, the clinic offers a wide array of wellness and preventive care services to people grappling with chronic diseases. At the same time, screenings are offered through the clinic that results in timely diagnosis. This, in turn, helps in offering proper preventive care to patients. The latest move also seems to be a time opportune one since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that one-third of the total deaths across the United States take place due to chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke or cancer.

Again, per the CDC, around 41% of U.S. adults suffered from inadequate or delayed care due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, these clinics will make healthcare services more accessible to people by being in close affinity to homes and workplaces. Further, they will provide patients a brief wellness summary after each visit.

Numerous other shortcomings will also be addressed through the health hub. Other benefits that can be availed include lower travel and waiting times, easy checkup availability and proper scheduling of care visits, which result in greater time devoted to meet patient’s needs. This, in turn, is likely to enhance patient outcomes and bolster the quality of life.

Moreover, the Optum unit of UnitedHealth Group keeps on undertaking a plethora of initiatives to offer patient-focused care across several communities it serves. In May 2021, Optum collaborated with Bassett to offer enhanced and cost-effective healthcare services to Central New York patients. In the same month again, Optum’s division USMD announced the opening of three cancer care and infusion centers to offer cost-effective cancer treatment across Texas.

The recent move reinforces UnitedHealth Group’s consistent efforts to better serve its MA members through its subsidiaries — Optum or UnitedHealthcare. Notably, Optum Care Network Utah boasts of well-versed medical teams committed to serving members enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans of UnitedHealthcare.

Furthermore, UnitedHealth Group remains well-poised to benefit from its strong MA business. The business has performed well courtesy of numerous Group MA business wins coupled with robust membership rise in individual MA business amid the annual enrollment period. This has been strengthening its U.S. footprint and resulting in increased membership for UnitedHealth Group. Case in point, the number of people served through the company’s MA business has increased 13.6% year over year and 10.9% sequentially as of Mar 31, 2021.

Other healthcare providers boasting of a strong MA business include Humana Inc. HUM, Cigna Corporation CI and Anthem, Inc. ANTM.

