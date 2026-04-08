UnitedHealth (UNH) Soars 9.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares ended the last trading session 9.4% higher at $307.73. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.3% loss over the past four weeks.

CMS finalized Medicare Advantage payment rates for 2027 with an average increase of 2.48%. That’s a big improvement from the 0.09% increase proposed in January, lifting sentiment across the sector. UnitedHealth is one of the largest Medicare Advantage providers in the U.S., so CMS reimbursement changes matter. Even small rate shifts can have a meaningful impact on UNH due to its scale. In 2025, its Medicare Advantage membership stood at 8.445 million. The 2027 rate increase will improve earnings visibility going forward.

This largest U.S. health insurer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $6.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. Revenues are expected to be $109.95 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For UnitedHealth, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on UNH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

UnitedHealth is part of the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry. Cigna (CI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $274.25. CI has returned 2.2% in the past month.

For Cigna, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $7.57. This represents a change of +12.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Cigna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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