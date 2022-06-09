UnitedHealth (UNH) Rewards Shareholders With 13.8% Dividend Hike

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH recently announced a hike in dividend payout, maintaining its commitment to increase the stockholder returns. This move also highlights UNH’s sound and stable financial position.

The board of directors approved a dividend hike of 13.8%, raising the quarterly cash payout from $1.45 per share to $1.65. In June 2021, UNH increased the quarterly dividend 16%. The latest dividend will be paid out on Jun 28, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Jun 20, 2022. The dividend yield, based on the latest payout and the Jun 8 closing price, is approximately 1.3%, higher than the industry average of 1%.

UnitedHealth’s dividend history shows continuous hikes per annum since 2010. UNH’s strong balance sheet, marked with consistent cash generated from operations over the years, supports its shareholder value boosting efforts. Its total debt to total capital of 34.9% at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compares favorably with the industry's figure of 36.8%. UNH expects operating cash flow for 2022 to be within $23-$24 billion, implying growth from $22.3 billion in 2021. Its strong profitable operations are noteworthy in this regard.

UnitedHealth’s health service business, branded as Optum, is becoming increasingly valuable. It is also crucial to its diversification strategy. The primary drivers for Optum are pharmacy care services, care delivery, technology, government services and international operations. Its long-term earnings growth potential provides ample capacity to up the dividend for years to come. Also, UNH has been aggressively repurchasing shares for a while. Management expects a share buyback of $5-6 billion this year.

Price Performance

The stock has rallied 23.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 21.2% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

