UnitedHealth (UNH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported revenue of $94.43 billion, up 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.16, compared to $5.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.98, the EPS surprise was +3.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio : 85% compared to the 83.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 85% compared to the 83.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial : 27,315 thousand versus 27,450.92 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 27,315 thousand versus 27,450.92 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based : 8,115 thousand versus 8,193.58 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8,115 thousand versus 8,193.58 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based : 19,200 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 19,257.34 thousand.

: 19,200 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 19,257.34 thousand. Revenues- Investment and other income : $1.18 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $983.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%.

: $1.18 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $983.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%. Revenues- Products : $11.31 billion versus $10.68 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.

: $11.31 billion versus $10.68 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change. Revenues- Services : $8.71 billion versus $8.88 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.

: $8.71 billion versus $8.88 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. Revenues- Premiums : $73.23 billion versus $71.35 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $73.23 billion versus $71.35 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Revenues- Optum Insight : $4.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $4.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues- Optum Rx : $31.17 billion compared to the $28.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.

: $31.17 billion compared to the $28.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year. Revenues- Optum Health : $24.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $24.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.

: $24.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $24.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $70.81 billion versus $68.61 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.