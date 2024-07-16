UnitedHealth (UNH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported $98.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $6.80 for the same period compares to $6.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.65, the EPS surprise was +2.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio : 85.1% compared to the 84.4% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 85.1% compared to the 84.4% average estimate based on eight analysts. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial : 29,570 thousand versus 29,083.36 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 29,570 thousand versus 29,083.36 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based : 8,735 thousand compared to the 8,482.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 8,735 thousand compared to the 8,482.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based : 20,835 thousand compared to the 20,561.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 20,835 thousand compared to the 20,561.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Investment and other income : $997 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.

: $997 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year. Revenues- Products : $12.21 billion versus $11.67 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.

: $12.21 billion versus $11.67 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change. Revenues- Services : $8.75 billion versus $9.25 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $8.75 billion versus $9.25 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Premiums : $76.90 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $76.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $76.90 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $76.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Revenues- Optum Insight : $4.54 billion versus $4.87 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.

: $4.54 billion versus $4.87 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Revenues- Optum Rx : $32.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $31.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $32.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $31.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Revenues- Optum Health : $27.05 billion versus $27.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $27.05 billion versus $27.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $73.87 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

