UnitedHealth (UNH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported $92.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $6.14 for the same period compares to $5.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.6 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio : 83.2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 82.8%.

: 83.2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 82.8%. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial : 27175 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 27377.93 thousand.

: 27175 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 27377.93 thousand. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based : 8035 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8066.04 thousand.

: 8035 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8066.04 thousand. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based : 19140 thousand versus 19311.89 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.

: 19140 thousand versus 19311.89 thousand estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Premiums : $72.47 billion versus $71.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

: $72.47 billion versus $71.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Revenues- Services : $8.66 billion versus $8.26 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change.

: $8.66 billion versus $8.26 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change. Revenues- Products : $10.65 billion versus $10.41 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

: $10.65 billion versus $10.41 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. Revenues- Investment and other income : $1.12 billion compared to the $638.67 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +278% year over year.

: $1.12 billion compared to the $638.67 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +278% year over year. Revenues- Optum Insight : $4.67 billion versus $4.60 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.4% change.

: $4.67 billion versus $4.60 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.4% change. Revenues- Optum Health : $23.92 billion compared to the $23.50 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year.

: $23.92 billion compared to the $23.50 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare : $70.23 billion versus $69.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $70.23 billion versus $69.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenues- Optum Rx: $28.65 billion compared to the $27.11 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

