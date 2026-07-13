UnitedHealth (UNH) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that UnitedHealth Group (UNH) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $110.05 billion, declining 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UnitedHealth metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should arrive at $85.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Investment and other income' at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Products' to come in at $13.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Services' reaching $9.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' to reach 88.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Commercial - Domestic' of 29.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29.97 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Risk-based' will reach 7.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.44 million.

The consensus estimate for 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Fee-based' stands at 22.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.53 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Community and Senior' will reach 18.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.15 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' should come in at 7.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.35 million.

Analysts predict that the 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' will reach 4.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.31 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Medicare Part D stand-alone' will likely reach 2.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.80 million.

Over the past month, shares of UnitedHealth have returned +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, UNH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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