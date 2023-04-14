UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported revenue of $91.93 billion, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.26, compared to $5.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.33 billion, representing a surprise of +2.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Statistics- Medical Care Ratio : 82.2% compared to the 82.46% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 82.2% compared to the 82.46% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Optum Health : $23 billion compared to the $21.58 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $23 billion compared to the $21.58 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. Revenues- Services : $8.08 billion compared to the $7.75 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.

: $8.08 billion compared to the $7.75 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year. Revenues- Investment and other income : $798 million versus $572.43 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +117.4% change.

: $798 million versus $572.43 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +117.4% change. Revenues- Products : $10.27 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

: $10.27 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Revenues- Premiums : $72.79 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $71.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

: $72.79 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $71.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%. Revenues- Total Optum : $54.06 billion versus $51.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $54.06 billion versus $51.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Optum Rx : $27.42 billion versus $25.71 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $27.42 billion versus $25.71 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Optum Insight : $4.50 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $4.50 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare : $70.47 billion versus $69.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $70.47 billion versus $69.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Optum Eliminations : -$859 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$845.30 million.

: -$859 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$845.30 million. Revenues- United Healthcare - Employer & Individual: $18.71 billion versus $17.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.