UnitedHealth (UNH) Plan in Indiana to Offer Pathways Program

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH recently announced that its UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Indiana was among the four organizations chosen by the Family and Social Services Administration or FSSA of Indiana, to administer the Pathways for Aging program.

The plan from UNH was recommended by the health care and social services funding agency. The new program is expected to serve Medicaid beneficiaries aged 60 and above in the state. Also, other eligible people include the blind or disabled, currently living in a nursing unit, and people receiving LTSS. People who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid are included in the list.

The new Pathways for Aging program is expected to serve around 100,000 people. The latest development is expected to boost UnitedHealth’s footprint and strengthen its partnership with the state. The company serves around one million individuals in the state. It has a network of 148 facilities and approximately 38,000 caregivers in the region.

Moreover, the members receiving coverage from the current Hoosier Care Connect program are expected to continue receiving services. The latest partnership highlights the company’s growing government business.

Through its Medicare Advantage plans, UNH targets to reach out to 95% of Medicare consumers across the United States in 2023. This year is expected to be the eighth straight one witnessing above-market growth as it estimates to cater to an additional 900,000 people across its individual, group and dual special needs offerings.

Price Performance

UnitedHealth’s stock has declined 3.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

UnitedHealth currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, investors interested in the broader medical space may look at players like Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS, Viemed Healthcare, Inc. VMD and BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avanos Medical’s 2023 earnings predicts 1.8% year-over-year growth. AVNS beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with the average being 11%.

The consensus mark for Viemed’s 2023 earnings indicates an 87.5% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for VMD’s revenues in 2023 suggests 15% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BioLife Solutions’ 2023 earnings suggests 84.2% year-over-year growth. Also, the consensus mark for BLFS’ 2023 revenues suggests 20.7% year-over-year growth.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.