UnitedHealth (UNH) Offering to Meet Retirees' Post-Discharge Needs

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH health benefis business UnitedHealthcare will introduce post-discharge assistance from the beginning of next year. Notably, the offering called UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home is meant to benefit retirees with Group Medicare Advantage plans.

Shares of the company gained 0.8% in the last two days’ trading.

Features of the Offering

Following every retirees’ discharge from inpatient or skilled nursing facilities, two meals will be provided each day for two weeks (up to 28 meals).

Retirees will also get one-way rides of up to 12, which can be availed while travelling to and from medical appointments and pharmacy visits. Also, retirees will get post-discharge in-home personal care of up to six hours. This will ensure speedy recovery and proper follow-up care.

Rationale Behind the Offering

UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home resonates with the company’s sincere efforts to offer a holistic health plan. This will empower employers and plan sponsors to cater to the whole-person health needs of retirees. Efficient care at home minimizes the chances of hospital readmissions.

The new offering is likely to strengthen the existing suite of Group Medicare Advantage plans offered by UnitedHealthcare.

Furthermore, the company boasts of a robust Medicare Advantage business through which it has been devising cost-effective health plans. Several contract wins, renewed agreements and membership gains have been driving growth. Its Medicare Advantage membership rose 13.6% year over year in first-quarter 2021.

Other companies in the medical space boasting of a solid Medicare Advantage business include Humana Inc. HUM, Centene Corporation CNC and Cigna Corporation CI.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have gained 46.3% over a year compared with the industry’s rally of 38.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.