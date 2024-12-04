UnitedHealth (UNH) Executive Brian Thompson Shot and Killed in New York City

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) insurance unit, has been fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan in what’s being reported as a targeted attack.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The shooting took place as UnitedHealth Group was preparing to hold its annual investor day in New York City. The event was quickly canceled as reports emerged of the shooting. Thompson, age 50, had led UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in America.

The suspect has not been apprehended by police. However, he is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, with a white and grey backpack. The suspect reportedly shot Thompson using a firearm that had a silencer on it. The investigation is ongoing and no motive for the attack has been confirmed.

Died in Hospital

Brian Thompson was shot as he emerged from his hotel around 6:45 a.m. He was unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency medical services rushed him to Mount Sinai West hospital in critical condition and he was later pronounced dead.

UnitedHealth Group was hosting its annual investor day at the New York Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan when the shooting occurred. The company has not issued any comments or statements about the incident, other than to cancel the event.

UnitedHealth Group is the largest healthcare insurer in the U.S. Thompson had been CEO of its insurance unit, UnitedHealthcare, since 2021. Before that, he oversaw the company’s Medicare and Medicaid businesses. He had worked at UnitedHealth Group since 2004.

Is UNH Stock a Buy?

UnitedHealth Group’s stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 19 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 18 Buy and one Hold recommendations issued in the last three months. The average UNH price target of $624.63 implies 2.23% upside from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on UNH stock

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.