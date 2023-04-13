UnitedHealth (UNH) Buys Crystal Run to Boost Value-Based Care

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH has purchased the New York-based physician group Crystal Run Healthcare, per reports. Although there has been no public disclosure about the acquisition from either party, one of the first sources to bring the buyout into the public eye was Mid Hudson News.

Per the source, the acquisition was closed in February 2023 and management of the acquiree confirmed joining the health services business of UnitedHealth Group which is Optum.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group gained 1.2% in the last couple of days.

The acquisition aims to leverage the collective expertise of both healthcare providers and extend high-quality value-based care across the Hudson Valley and lower Catskill region. Crystal Run’s credible network comprising 400 doctors will enable the UNH unit to gain an in-depth understanding of the diversified needs of local communities.

The initiative marks the growing inclination of managed care companies like UnitedHealth Group to work closely with primary care providers and bring more patients under the ambit of a value-based care model. Value-based care fetches multiple benefits for patients, some of which include increased preventive screenings that result in the early diagnosis and treatment of a disease, higher patient engagement and declining emergency room visits. It also assures to bring down the healthcare expenses of patients.

By extending high-quality care, delving into underserved areas and offering a hassle-free experience for patients, physicians, nurses and other providers across the targeted communities, the footprint of Optum is likely to receive a boost.

Such efforts reinforce UnitedHealth Group’s consistent efforts to better serve its existing members and attract new ones through its subsidiary. The Optum unit of UNH leverages clinical prowess, technology and data to extend an innovative product offering suite to people, partners and providers.

Last year, the business benefited on the back of an increase in value-based care arrangements and an expansive care delivery services suite.

