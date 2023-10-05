UnitedHealth (UNH) Arm Optum Partners With ProHealth Care

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH health service business, branded as Optum, recently curved a strategic relationship with ProHealth Care to improve the latter’s administrative functions. The deal highlights Optum’s growing capabilities, which were fueled by UNH’s strategic investments in the business.

The partnership will enable ProHealth Care to utilize Optum’s technological prowess to streamline its administrative needs, enhance patient care and focus more on serving the community. The deal is expected to make Optum responsible for its partner’s revenue cycle management, informatics, analytics, IT and inpatient care management.

Optum will likely absorb more than 800 employees of Wisconsin-based health system ProHealth Care, working in the departments mentioned above. These workers are expected to benefit from Optum’s tools and technologies.

Optum struck a similar deal with Northern Light Health, an integrated delivery system in Maine, at the beginning of this year. Around 1,400 employees of the company were expected to move to Optum in March while continuing their support of Northern Light’s operations.

More such partnerships are expected in the future as UnitedHealth continues to invest in enhancing Optum’s capabilities. The segment is crucial to the company’s diversification strategy. Last year, the segment’s revenues improved 17% year over year. It expanded to contribute 49.4% of operating earnings in 2022 from only 25% recorded in 2014. Looking ahead, each of its sub-segments is expected to deliver a solid performance, driving the overall business’s growth in turn.

