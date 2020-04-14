UnitedHealth (UNH) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Managed healthcare provider UnitedHealth (UNH) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday.

UnitedHealth stock has held up relatively well despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the healthcare industry in the U.S. given that some politicians are advocating for a single-payer system. But sentiment has turned in its favor, if judging by recent price trends. Investors are also encouraged by the prospects of higher enrollment and price increases. Combined with Senator Bernie Sanders’ decision to drop out of the presidential race, UnitedHealth is perceived capable of curing broken portfolios.

A staunch proponent of "Medicare For All,” Sanders often vilified health insurers and managed care providers. Shares of UnitedHealth rose 10% last week on the news. Investors see his exit as one less risk to UnitedHealth, which offers insurance to consumers, while its OptumHealth segment is aimed at employers. The company, which recently committed $10 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic internationally, is poised to grow as health spending should increase as a results of the outbreak.

It’s unknown at this point what degree of tailwind the pandemic will be for healthcare providers in general. But for UnitedHealth, the company’s OptumInsight segment, a service that uses Big Data software to optimize costs and prices, should help drive higher profitability for the company. The company’s ability to inject technology into healthcare gives it a distinct advantage over its peers. On Wednesday analysts will expect management not only to assert that confidence during the quarter, but also in the company’s 2020 outlook.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect UnitedHealth to earn $3.67 per share on revenue of $64.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.73 per share on revenue of $60.31 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 8% year over year to $16.31 per share, while full-year revenue of $261.25 billion would rise 7.9% year over year.

Aside from being a managed healthcare servicer to consumers and employers, UnitedHealth also provides pharmacy services via its OptumRx, while also offering Medicare services as well as various services to hospital systems, physicians, governments, life sciences companies, among others. These growing businesses, combined with diligent cost controls, have consistently boosted profit margins that translated to twelve straight earning beats.

In the fourth quarter, the company earned $3.90 per share, topping analyst estimates of $3.78, while Q4 revenue rose 4% to $60.90 billion, just missing estimates of $61.04 billion. Notably, UnitedHealth’s core business selling health insurance plans brought in revenue of $48.25 billion, up 4.4% year over year, owing to higher sales of its health plans for people aged 65 years and older. Optum revenue, its data analytics arm which also manages drug benefits and offers healthcare services, rose 8% to $29.8 billion.

Analysts broadly expect these growth trends, particularly in its OptumHealth to continue on Wednesday. Whether the company continues to excite investors depends on its guidance. As for the valuation, while the stock is not as cheap as it was a week ago, UnitedHealth’s best-of-breed status, consistent execution and safety commands perhaps deserves a premium above its peers.

