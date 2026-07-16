UnitedHealth Tops Q2 Earnings on Cost Control, Raises '26 Outlook

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.38, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94. The bottom line rose 56.4% year over year.

Revenues rose 0.4% year over year to $112 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 1.7%.

The strong quarterly results were aided by growth in commercial fee-based membership and the strength witnessed in Optum Insight. Medical cost management, pricing discipline and benefit design changes also contributed to the upside. However, weakness in Optum Health, Optum Rx and declining risk-based membership partially offset the positives.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Q2 Business Performance of UNH

UnitedHealth’s second-quarter premium of $87 billion decreased from $87.9 billion a year ago but beat the consensus mark of $86.2 billion.

UNH’s adjusted medical care ratio (MCR) was 86.7% in the second quarter, which improved 270 bps from the year-ago period. The metric was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88.5%. MCR witnessed a decrease, backed by solid medical cost management, pricing discipline and benefit design changes. Medical costs of $75.4 billion declined from $78.6 billion a year ago.

Second-quarter total operating costs of $104 billion decreased 2.3% year over year, benefiting from lower medical costs. However, the figure came higher than our model estimate of $103.3 billion. The second-quarter 2026 operating cost ratio deteriorated to 12.7% from 12.3% a year ago.

UnitedHealth’s adjusted operating earnings rose 54.9% year over year to $8 billion in the second quarter.

UNH’s Business Platforms

Revenues of the health benefits business of UnitedHealth, UnitedHealthcare, declined 0.1% year over year to $86 billion in the second quarter. However, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.8 billion and our estimate of $83.9 billion. The UnitedHealthcare business catered to 48.5 million people as of June 30, 2026, which fell 3.2% year over year. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48.2 million.

Adjusted earnings from operations amounted to $3.9 billion, up from $2.1 billion a year ago. The adjusted operating margin increased to 4.6% from 2.4% a year ago.

Revenues in the Optum business line were $65.7 billion, which fell from $67.2 billion a year ago due to lower contributions from Optum Health and Optum Rx. However, the figure surpassed the consensus mark of $64.1 billion. Optum’s adjusted earnings from operations rose to $4 billion from $3.1 billion a year ago. The adjusted operating margin of 6.1% increased from 4.6%.

UNH’s Financial Position (As of June 30, 2026)

UnitedHealth exited the second quarter with cash and short-term investments of $31.5 billion, which rose from the 2025-end level of $28.1 billion. Total assets of $309.7 billion increased from the $309.6 billion figure at 2025-end.

Long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $69.5 billion, down from the $72.3 billion figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings and the current maturities of long-term debt were $3.8 billion.

Total equity of $104.5 billion advanced from the 2025-end level of $100.1 billion.

UnitedHealth generated operating cash flows of $20 billion in the first half of 2026, which grew from the prior-year figure of $12.6 billion. In the first half of 2026, it paid dividends worth $4.1 billion. UNH repurchased $4 billion of stock through mid-July 2026.

UNH’s Revised 2026 Outlook

Management earlier anticipated revenues for 2026 above $439 billion, which are below the 2025 level due to planned right-sizing across operations. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $19.50-$20.00 for 2026, up from the previous guidance of more than $18.25, indicating improving margins. Net margin was expected to be around 3.6%, up from 2.7% in 2025.

The company now expects MCR to be 88.1% (± 25 bps) in 2026, down from the previous guidance of 88.8% (± 50 bps). It is also down from 89.1% in 2025. The operating cost ratio was likely to be 12.8% (± 50 bps) in 2026. The tax rate is expected to be around 18.5%.

Operating cash flows are now estimated to be around $24 billion, up from the previous guidance of greater than $18 billion. UNH is expected to make repurchases of at least $5 billion and pay dividends worth $8 billion in 2026. Capex was estimated at $3.8 billion for the year.

Furthermore, management earlier expected medical memberships to be within 46.945-47.495 million in 2026, with significant declines in commercial risk, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid heads.

UNH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Progyny, Inc. PGNY, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Progyny’s current-quarter earnings of 51 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Progyny beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.1%. The consensus estimate for current-quarter revenues is pegged at $349.2 million, suggesting 4.9% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share has remained stable over the past 60 days. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 1.5%. The consensus estimate for current-quarter revenues is pegged at $227.5 million, suggesting 45.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current-quarter earnings of 26 cents per share has remained stable over the past 60 days. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 264.9%. The consensus estimate for current-quarter revenues is pegged at $119.8 million, suggesting 40.6% year-over-year growth.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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