US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth to sell Change Healthcare's claims business for $2.2 bln

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to sell Change Healthcare's claims editing business to private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.2 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

April 25 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N has agreed to sell Change Healthcare's CHNG.O claims editing business to private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.2 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, UnitedHealth and Change agreed to extend the closing date of their $8 billion merger by another nine months to Dec. 31 after the U.S. Justice Department sued to stop the deal.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH CHNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular