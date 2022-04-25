UnitedHealth to sell Change Healthcare's claims business for $2.2 bln

April 25 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N has agreed to sell Change Healthcare's CHNG.O claims editing business to private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.2 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, UnitedHealth and Change agreed to extend the closing date of their $8 billion merger by another nine months to Dec. 31 after the U.S. Justice Department sued to stop the deal.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

