UnitedHealth To Sell Brazil Operation To Private Investor; Expects Charge Of $7 Bln

December 29, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announced on Friday that it has agreed to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor.

The group said it expects to close the sale in the first half of 2024.

The company expects to record a charge of approximately $7 billion upon closing of the deal.

Looking ahead to 2024, the company expects net earnings to be impacted by the expected charge. However, confirmed the adjusted earnings outlook for the period.

