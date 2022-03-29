US Markets
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion - WSJ

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 29 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group UNH.N has agreed to buy managed care company LHC Group LHCG.O for about $5.4 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

