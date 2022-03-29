UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion - WSJ

March 29 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group UNH.N has agreed to buy managed care company LHC Group LHCG.O for about $5.4 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.