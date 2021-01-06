UnitedHealth to buy Change Healthcare for $7.84 billion

Jan 6 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N will buy Change Healthcare CHNG.O for $7.84 billion to merge it with its health IT unit, the company said on Wednesday.

UnitedHealth will pay $25.75 per Change Healthcare stock, a premium of 41.2% to Tuesday's closing price.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.