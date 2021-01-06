US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth to buy Change Healthcare for $7.84 billion

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

UnitedHealth Group will buy Change Healthcare for $7.84 billion to merge it with its health IT unit, the company said on Wednesday.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N will buy Change Healthcare CHNG.O for $7.84 billion to merge it with its health IT unit, the company said on Wednesday.

UnitedHealth will pay $25.75 per Change Healthcare stock, a premium of 41.2% to Tuesday's closing price.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH CHNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular