UnitedHealth Strengthens Full Year Earnings Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported second quarter earnings from operations of $8.1 billion, an increase of 13%, with strong contributions from Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Earnings per share was $5.82 compared to $5.34. Adjusted earnings per share was $6.14 compared to $5.57. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $6.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues grew 16% to $92.9 billion year-over-year, including double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Analysts on average had estimated $91 billion in revenue.

Based upon the first half performance as well as durable growth and operating expectations, the company strengthened the range of its full year net earnings outlook to $23.45 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.70 to $25.00 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $24.84.

Shares of UnitedHealth were up 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.

