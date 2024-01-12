News & Insights

Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth Stock Tanks Over Higher Q4 Medical Loss Ratio

January 12, 2024 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Friday, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) reported its fourth quarter earnings which were higher than the prior year and also surpassed the Street estimates. However, the company's stock tumbled over higher medical loss ratio.

Currently, the company's stock is sliding 3.54 %, to $520.27 over the previous close of $539.68 on a volume of 3,540,510. It had traded between $445.68 and $554.70 in the past 52 weeks.

Medical loss ratio, which represents the percentage of premiums spent on medical care of customers, stood at 85% compared to the previous year's 82.8% and the analysts' estimate of around 84.1%.

The rise in the ratio led the investors to believe that customers are using more services than expected and that pattern could continue in the present fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.