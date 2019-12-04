UnitedHealth Stock Rises as Investor Day Impresses Wall Street

Shares of the health insurer are on a tear this fall, and analysts expect the company’s recent strong run to continue.

At the event in New York on Tuesday, UnitedHealth (ticker: UNH) offered guidance for next year, and gave details on its future plans.

“Another UNH investor day, another year of 13%-16% earnings-per-share growth promised—and likely to be beaten,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Frank Morgan in a note out Wednesday. “Other than the obligatory medical trend/utilization questions, it seemed that investors were content with the UNH story—and we agree.” He rates UnitedHealth at Outperform with a $312 price target.

The day before the investor day, UnitedHealth had said it expected adjusted net EPS of $15 in 2019, and between $16.25 and $16.55 in 2020.

The back story. UnitedHealth stock is up only 12% so far this year, but it has been outperforming of late, soaring 27% since October and outpacing the S&P 500 Health Care sector index, which is up 9.4% over the same period, and the broader S&P 500, up 3.9%.

What’s new. As worries over Medicare for All appear to fade into the background, UnitedHealth has bounced back in recent months after a rocky first three quarters of the year.

After the Tuesday investor day, BMO Capital Markets analyst Matt Borsch wrote, the company offered a “clear and credible road map for 2020.” He rates UnitedHealth stock at Market Perform with a $310 price target.

Borsch wrote that UnitedHealth has the “highest sector-relative sensitivity” to the 2020 Presidential election, due to its investment in Medicare Advantage. But he wrote that the company’s “multiyear growth story is very much in tact.”

Borsch says that he’s maintained a Market Perform rating over concern that the stock is particularly vulnerable to the outcome of the election. “Our Market Perform rating reflects our somewhat contrarian view that UNH (along with Humana (HUM)) have the highest sector-relative sensitivity to the November 2020 election outcome given high leverage to [Medicare Advantage],” he wrote.

The company said it expects Medicare Advantage enrollment to grow by more than 500,000 next year.

“The investor day reinforced our thesis that we believe EPS visibility is high for UNH given the underlying market growth, the diversification of the company’s revenue, exposure to the high-growth Optum business and sound capital deployment,” wrote Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes. She rates UnitedHealth stock at Buy with a $300 price target.

Looking forward. UnitedHealth stock is up 1.4% to $279.60 Monday morning.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

