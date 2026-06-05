UnitedHealth Stock Jumps 20% YTD: Should Investors Jump in Too?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH have gained 20.1% year to date, beating the industry’s 13.8% gain and the S&P 500’s 10.2% rise. The rebound is notable given the challenges hanging over the company. Regulatory investigations, policy uncertainty, elevated healthcare costs and higher utilization continue to create pressure. Yet investors appear increasingly focused on execution rather than headlines. Since Stephen J. Hemsley returned as CEO, the company has worked toward delivering a steadier operating performance, helping restore confidence in the turnaround story.

Among major peers, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV is up 16.8%, while Humana Inc. HUM has surged 36.6%.

YTD Price Performance – UNH, ELV, HUM, Industry & S&P 500

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Early Signs of Improvement

A key piece of the investment case remains Optum Health’s value-based care expansion. If the company can improve care coordination and manage patient outcomes more effectively, it could reduce utilization and strengthen profitability over time.

Recent results suggest some progress is already taking shape. In the first quarter of 2026, the adjusted medical care ratio improved 90 basis points year over year to 83.9%. That improvement points to better cost management and favorable reserve development, offering tangible evidence that margins are beginning to recover. Premium revenues increased to $87.6 billion from $86.5 billion in the prior-year quarter, showing that UnitedHealth continues to maintain pricing discipline despite a competitive environment.

Medicare Advantage and Medicaid membership are declining, which is not ideal considering the importance of government-sponsored programs to the company’s scale. However, commercial fee-based membership increased 3.5% year over year in the first quarter, highlighting continued demand from employer-sponsored plans and helping offset some of the pressure elsewhere.

Wall Street has also remained constructive. Several analysts have raised price targets and upgraded ratings in recent times. Even after the stock’s rally, shares remain below the average analyst price target of $403.92, implying roughly 7.1% upside. At the same time, the wide target range of $287 to $492 shows that opinions remain sharply divided on the company’s risk profile.

Earnings Expectations Are Moving Higher

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS is pegged at $18.29, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. The earnings estimate has seen three upward revisions over the past month against no downward movement. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $443.69 billion, implying a 0.9% decline from a year ago.

For 2027, EPS is projected to grow to $20.73, marking a 13.4% improvement. It has seen four upward estimate revisions in the past month, against no downward movements. Revenues are pegged at $454.93 billion, indicating 2.5% growth from a year ago.

Over the past four quarters, the company beat estimates three times and missed once, with an average earnings surprise of 0.8%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Valuation Not Cheap

The rally has pushed valuation above historical levels. UnitedHealth currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51X. That sits above its five-year median multiple of 19.20X and comfortably above the industry average of 16.64X, suggesting investors are already pricing in a meaningful recovery. For comparison, Elevance trades at 14.77X forward earnings, while Humana trades at 30.34X.

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The Risks Haven’t Disappeared

Despite the improving outlook, investors still face several important risks.

Regulatory scrutiny remains the largest overhang. The Department of Justice continues to investigate UnitedHealth’s Medicare billing practices, including Medicare Advantage diagnosis coding. Authorities are also reviewing physician reimbursement practices and certain operations within Optum Rx’s pharmacy benefit management business. These investigations could eventually lead to penalties, operational changes or higher compliance costs.

On the other hand, the company is attempting to reshape the PBM model through a transparent, fee-based pharmacy care approach that moves away from pricing tied to drug list prices and prescription volume. If successful, the initiative could become a meaningful competitive advantage.

Questions surrounding the 2024 Change Healthcare cyberattack have not fully faded either, particularly regarding the handling of emergency financial assistance provided to organizations affected by the disruption.

Another headline that drew attention was Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to exit its position. Under new CEO Greg Abel, Berkshire reported no UnitedHealth holdings as of March 31, 2026. The move surprised some investors because Berkshire had disclosed ownership of more than 5 million shares less than a year earlier. Still, many market participants viewed the sale as portfolio rebalancing rather than a direct judgment on UnitedHealth’s long-term prospects.

While management continues to expect overall medical membership to decline in 2026, previously forecasting a range of 46.945 million to 47.495 million members compared with nearly 49.760 million in 2025, growth in commercial membership should help offset part of that decline. But the transition bears watching.

The Long-Term Story Still Matters

UnitedHealth's scale, diversified business model and extensive healthcare data capabilities create advantages that few competitors can replicate. The company also continues to benefit from powerful industry tailwinds, including an aging population, rising rates of chronic disease and growing healthcare demand.

Shareholder returns add another layer of support. UnitedHealth returned more than $13 billion through dividends and share repurchases during 2025. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, it paid roughly $2 billion in dividends and plans to repurchase at least $2 billion of stock by the end of the second quarter. As of March 31, 2026, authorization remained to buy back up to 19.3 million shares. The company also recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5%, raising the payout from $2.21 per share to $2.32.

Conclusion

UnitedHealth's turnaround efforts are beginning to show results, with improving medical cost trends and rising earnings expectations supporting investor confidence. Continued shareholder returns point to a business that is moving in the right direction. The company’s unmatched scale, diversified healthcare platform and long-term exposure to favorable industry trends remain key strengths.

However, the stock's recovery has already pushed valuation above historical levels, leaving less room for error. At the same time, ongoing DoJ investigations, membership declines in government programs, and lingering fallout from the cyberattack continue to create uncertainty. As such, investors may want to wait for additional evidence of sustained margin improvement and membership stabilization before committing. UnitedHealth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.