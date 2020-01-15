UnitedHealth Stock Is Gaining on Earnings Beat

Revenue at UnitedHealth Group totaled $242.2 billion last year, up 7% from 2018. Rising premiums—which climbed 6.5% from a year earlier and comprised more than three-quarters of the top line—was behind the increase. A rising number of people receiving commercial and Medicare Advantage benefits also helped.

Managed-care giant UnitedHealth Group said 2019 earnings topped its recently-raised guidance, lifting shares in early trading.

Revenue at the Minnetonka, Minn.-based company totaled $242.2 billion last year, up 7% from 2018. Rising premiums—which climbed 6.5% from a year earlier and comprised more than three-quarters of the top line—were behind the increase. A rising number of people receiving commercial and Medicare Advantage benefits also helped.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the year were $15.11, up 17% from 2018. The company in December said it expected to report nearly $15 a share. For 2020, CEO David Wichmann reiterated that adjusted earnings per share would come in between $16.25 and $16.55.

The looming 2020 election has made for some volatile trading across the health care industry, as investors eye reform plans from candidates including Bernie Sanders.

UnitedHealth’s (ticker: UNH) stock rose 2.5% to $295.35 Wednesday morning. That brings its gain over the past 12 months to 12.4%, shy of the S&P 500’s managed care subindex’s performance over the same period and compared with a 26% increase over the same period in the S&P 500.

Shares of Humana (HUM), meanwhile, have gained 24.7% over the past year. In June 2019, Barron’s made the case for Humana, a fellow managed-care company well-positioned to ride out health-reform jitters and potentially win big under a Democratic administration, should the 2020 election go that way.

Barron’s case for Humana centered on Medicare Advantage, a popular program that resembles a private health plan but is government-sponsored. Americans have two choices when they turn 65: Sign up for the traditional Medicare program or a Medicare Advantage plan, under which the government pays a private company to manage the benefits. The population of Americans eligible for Medicare is growing by 3% each year, and a greater share of Medicare recipients are expected to pick Medicare Advantage plans.

While Humana has been more focused on Medicare Advantage than its peers, UnitedHealth has more members in its Advantage plans. That number rose about 6% in 2019, to 5.23 million. At the same time, the number of people served under its commercial plans rose 3% to 27.84 million.

The growth in Medicare Advantage plans was “solid,” RBC analyst Frank Morgan said, who has a Hold rating on UnitedHealth’s stock. He added that UnitedHealth’s report sets a positive tone for managed-care companies this earnings season. Humana, for its part, reports on Feb. 5.

